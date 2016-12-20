LONDON Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) said on Tuesday it had agreed a 1.9 billion pounds ($2.35 billion) cash deal to buy UK consumer credit card business MBNA from Bank of America (BAC.N).

The bank, Britain's biggest mortgage lender and still part-owned by the government after being bailed out during the financial crisis, has said it wants to boost profits by expanding its consumer lending business.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2017, includes around 800 million pounds of acquired equity and assumes 240 million pounds for future claims for mis-sold loan insurance (PPI), Lloyd's said in a statement.

The British lender said it would fund the deal through organic capital generation, which would use up around 80 basis points of common equity tier 1 capital.

"The acquisition... increases our participation in the expanding UK credit card market with a multi-brand strategy and advances our strategic aim to deliver sustainable growth as a UK focused retail and commercial bank," António Horta-Osório, Group Chief Executive, said.

Despite that, the bank said it remained confident of being able to deliver a progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend in 2016.

MBNA, which made after-tax profits of 123 million pounds in the first half of 2016, would add 650 million pounds a year to group revenues, Lloyd's said.

The bank said the deal could shave 100 million pounds a year from MBNA's cost base.

($1 = 0.8073 pounds)

