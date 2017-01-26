FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds Bank makes appointments to North America business
January 26, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 9 months ago

Lloyds Bank makes appointments to North America business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.

Gochee, who previously headed ABS Syndicate, will take over sales and trading business. Gochee joined the firm in 2014.

Fallan, who was most recently the head of U.S. Bond Syndicate, will lead DCM, ABS and Loan Syndication operations. Fallan joined Lloyds Bank in 2008.

Tim Sumner will replace Gochee as head of U.S. ABS Syndicate within Lloyds Securities, the U.S. broker-dealer arm of Lloyds Bank North America.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru

