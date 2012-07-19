FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds rejected higher NBNK offer for branches: source
#Deals
July 19, 2012 / 11:23 AM / in 5 years

Lloyds rejected higher NBNK offer for branches: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd’s Banking Group (LLOY.L) accepted an offer for 632 of its branches from mutually-owned Co-operative after rejecting a far higher bid from rival suitor NBNK NBNK.L, an industry source said on Wednesday.

NBNK, a bid vehicle launched in 2010 to create a new retail bank out of assets being sold by distressed incumbents, offered 800 million pounds ($1.25 billion) in cash upfront for the branches, compared with Co-op’s successful 350 million pound offer, the source said.

NBNK also offered “slightly higher” deferred payments than the 400 million pounds put forward by Co-op, to be paid over a shorter timespan than the 14 years envisaged under the mutual lender’s winning bid.

A Lloyd’s spokeswoman declined to comment on the size of NBNK’s offer, but said the bank had decided that selling to Co-op offered greater certainty to customers and employees and had a better chance of success.

“From an executability point of view it makes sense to go with them, and from a shareholder perspective it provides clarity and certainty,” she said.

Lloyd’s earlier announced it had agreed to sell its branches to Co-op, in a deal that could create a new bank capable of challenging Britain’s dominant high street lenders [ID:nL6E8IJ2ZQ] ($1 = 0.6401 British pounds)

Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Sinead Cruise

