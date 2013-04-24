Lloyds UK branches sale to Co-op collapses: sources

A pedestrian passes the head office of the Lloyds Banking Group in central London August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The planned sale of more than 600 UK bank branches by Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) to the Co-Operative Group has fallen through, people familiar with the matter said.

Confirmation of the collapse of the deal is expected to come on Wednesday morning, the sources said.

The deal has long been in danger, and is likely to leave Lloyds’ most likely option as a flotation of the branches some time in 2014. European regulators have demanded Lloyds sell the branches as a cost of taking a state bailout.