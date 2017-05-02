FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Lloyds names James Lupton as chair of non ring-fenced bank
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 2, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 4 months ago

Lloyds names James Lupton as chair of non ring-fenced bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) said on Tuesday that James Lupton, chairman of investment bank Greenhill's European arm, will be joining its board.

Lupton, who is a member of Britain's upper parliamentary chamber the House of Lords, is also named as chairman designate of the group's non-ring-fenced bank - a unit being established as part of industry reforms to separate lenders' retail divisions from other parts of their businesses.

He will take up his role from June 1 and also join the bank's risk and audit committees.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.