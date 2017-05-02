Lloyds names James Lupton as chair of non ring-fenced bank

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) said on Tuesday that James Lupton, chairman of investment bank Greenhill's European arm, will be joining its board.

Lupton, who is a member of Britain's upper parliamentary chamber the House of Lords, is also named as chairman designate of the group's non-ring-fenced bank - a unit being established as part of industry reforms to separate lenders' retail divisions from other parts of their businesses.

He will take up his role from June 1 and also join the bank's risk and audit committees.