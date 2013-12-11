FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds Bank sees no material impact from sales failings
December 11, 2013 / 9:54 AM / 4 years ago

Lloyds Bank sees no material impact from sales failings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said it did not expect failings in its sales practices which have been uncovered by Britain’s financial regulator to have a material impact upon its earnings.

The Financial Conduct Authority has imposed a record 28 million pounds ($46 million) fine on the bank for “serious failings” in the way it incentivized its sales team.

Lloyds said it had already launched a review to address impacts on customers that had resulted from the failings.

“We are already contacting customers, and will continue to contact potentially affected customers over the coming months. Customers do not need to take any action at this stage to be included in the review and they will be contacted in due course,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.6087 British pounds)

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

