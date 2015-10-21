Whistleblower letter backs Lloyds investor claims over HBOS purchase: lawyers

Signage for Lloyds Banking Group's banks, Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) and Lloyds TSB are pictured in central London February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - A whistleblower has written to a group of investors suing British bank Lloyds, alleging that senior managers were aware they were over-paying for failing rival HBOS in 2008, lawyers for the investors say in a court document.

The lawyers for the 6,000 investor group, which alleges it was misled over the ill-fated deal they say wiped billions off the value of their shares, said in the document that they received the letter on Oct. 6 from a “concerned member of staff”.

The identity of the author was not disclosed in the document, which was seen by Reuters, and a spokesman for the Financial Conduct Authority said strict processes surrounding whistleblower allegations meant the regulator was unable to disclose any details.

The letter was quoted in the document and discussed in a High Court pre-trial hearing on Wednesday. In it, the staff member alleged that an expert senior structured products manager, who carried out due diligence on HBOS before the purchase by Lloyds, told the board that buying HBOS for one pound would be “overpaying by 99p”.

Lloyds went on to value HBOS at around 5.9 billion pounds and bought the mortgage lender in a government-engineered deal. But it was subsequently bailed out with 20.5 billion pounds ($32 billion) of taxpayer money and remains 11 percent state-owned.

Signs are seen outside a branch of Lloyds Bank in central London October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

The member of staff also alleged in the letter that the bank “pre-funded” HBOS before the takeover by switching “worthless” asset-backed HBOS securities between October 2008 and January 2009 for 10 billion pounds in cash.

“The matters referred to above strongly suggest that all is not as it seems and that the claimants’ claims require very full investigation following full disclosure,” the investor group stated.

Lawyers for Lloyds Banking Group are calling for a string of allegations made against the bank and five of its former directors to be dismissed before they come to trial, calling them “entirely fanciful” and “without any proper factual basis”, they said in a separate document submitted to the court.

When approached by Reuters on Wednesday, a Lloyds spokesman said: “The group’s position remains that we do not consider there to be any legal basis to these claims and we will robustly contest this legal action.”

The shareholder group is seeking damages of 350 million pounds, according to legal sources.

A trial is scheduled for next year.