Llloyds sells $5 billion mortgage portfolio

A pedestrian passes the head office of the Lloyds Banking Group in central London August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has sold a portfolio of U.S. residential mortgage backed securities for 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion), boosting the British lender’s capital by 1.4 billion pounds.

Lloyds said in a regulatory statement on Friday it will realise a pre-tax gain of around 540 million pounds from the sale of the assets, which were sold to a number of different buyers, as it continues to cut its nore-core assets.

The bank expects to complete the transaction in the first week of June.

($1 = 0.6572 British pounds)