UK to consider retail offer in future Lloyds share sales
September 17, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

UK to consider retail offer in future Lloyds share sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will consider offering shares to private retail investors when it offloads more of its stake in Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), Finance Minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.

“This is the first in a multi-staged sale programme. I will consider all options for later sales of our shareholding in Lloyds, including a retail offering to the general public,” Osborne said in a letter to Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury Select Committee.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Kyle MacLellan

