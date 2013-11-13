Lloyds sells $500-550 million shipping loans portfolio: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) has sold a $500 million to $550 million portfolio of shipping loans to cut its exposure to the industry, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal was done in the past two weeks, with Bank of America (BAC.N) seen as the leading contender to buy the loans, the sources said. Lloyds and Bank of America both declined to comment.

Lloyds, 33 percent owned by the UK government, is selling off non-core assets to strengthen its balance sheet and focus on lending to British households and businesses.