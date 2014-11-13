FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ericsson CEO says non-telco clients becoming more important
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 13, 2014 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

Ericsson CEO says non-telco clients becoming more important

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ericsson Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg speaks at a news conference in Stockholm January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson will continue to increase its sales to clients that are not telecom operators, its chief executive told reporters at the firm’s capital markets day on Thursday.

Ericsson is transforming its company as the telecoms, IT and media industries are converging and the networks are becoming relevant to other industries than telecom operators.

“We believe by 2020, 20 to 25 percent of our revenues will come from other types of customers than operators,” Chief Executive Hans Vestberg said.

In 2013, about 10 percent of Ericsson’s revenues came from non-telecom operators, Vestberg said. In 2008, the relationship was 5 percent.

Revenues from non-operators mainly come from public safety, utilities, transport, media/broadcasters, intellectual property rights and cloud solutions, Vestberg said.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.