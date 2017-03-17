FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Barclays further downgrades London Metal Exchange membership
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 17, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 5 months ago

Barclays further downgrades London Metal Exchange membership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men walk past the London Metal Exchange (LME) in London, July 22, 2011.Paul Hackett/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.

Barclays has steadily withdrawn from commodities in recent years, joining other banks in retreating from the sector as profits declined and regulators boosted requirements for banks to hold more capital.

From Monday, Barclays will move to category four membership from category two at the LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals trading, an LME members' notice said.

It will no longer be a clearing member and will begin using Societe Generale International to register contracts, the notice said.

In 2012, Barclays withdrew from the top tier, category one LME membership, stopping open outcry trading as it started trimming exposure to base metals.

Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.