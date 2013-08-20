FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: LME offers CEO job to Triland Metals executive Martin Pratt - sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 20, 2013 / 10:38 PM / in 4 years

Exclusive: LME offers CEO job to Triland Metals executive Martin Pratt - sources

Josephine Mason, Susan Thomas

3 Min Read

Men walk past the London Metal Exchange (LME) in London, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange has offered the job of chief executive to Martin Pratt, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, picking a veteran broker to lead the bourse through the most tumultuous period in its 136-year history.

The 42-year-old Pratt, now chief operating office at Triland Metals Ltd, a non-ferrous metals futures broker owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), was chosen over the exchange’s own chief operating officer, Diarmuid O‘Hegarty, and Garry Jones, a former CEO of NYSE Liffe, the sources said.

In Pratt, the LME is tapping an experienced metals trader who has both the knowledge of its complex trading structure and sufficient distance from the crisis over warehousing that has engulfed the exchange. He would replace outgoing chief Martin Abbott, who announced plans to leave in June.

The LME declined to comment.

Picking a market insider over an exchange industry executive may reflect the unique challenges ahead for the new CEO, arguably the most important job in global metals trading.

Pratt has spent his career trading commodities and working for LME ring dealers, firms that can trade in the exchange’s open-outcry trading floor known as the ring. Before stepping into the COO job at Triland in January 2007 he worked for well-known brokers Natixis and Sucden.

While Triland is one of the LME’s 11 ring-dealing members, it doesn’t own any of the warehouses at the center of a controversy over the rules governing metal storage going back to 2009.

The exchange has been damaged by prolonged and scathing criticism over its handling of its warehousing policy, which some consumers say has contributed to record high physical price premiums for aluminum and long wait times to take delivery.

Alongside Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and other banks and traders that now own many of the world’s biggest warehousing companies, the LME is facing several class action lawsuits alleging “anticompetitive behavior” in aluminum warehousing.

The exchange’s new owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) (0388.HK), has said the suits are without merit and the LME will contest it vigorously.

It was not clear if Pratt will accept the job.

“Nothing’s been confirmed,” one of the sources said.

Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.