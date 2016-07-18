FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LME says ring trading moves to emergency venue after offices shut
July 18, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

LME says ring trading moves to emergency venue after offices shut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will move open outcry trading to its disaster recovery site in Chelmsford, east of London, on Monday and Tuesday because its offices have been closed due to a structural issue, the exchange said in a statement on Sunday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said a potential safety issue in the building that houses its offices on Finsbury Square in London's financial district was discovered on Saturday.

"The structural issue does not involve the LME premises but, as a precaution, the landlord has temporarily closed access to the whole building," it said.

"All trading, clearing and other systems will continue to operate as normal."

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., said staff would be working from Wapping in east London, Chelmsford, or from home while the offices are closed.

Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
