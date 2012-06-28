JPMorgan keeps up suspense over metal exchange sale

A sign is seen outside the JPMorgan office in Los Angeles, California, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Top shareholder JPMorgan (JPM.N) is reluctant to vote in favor of a 1.4-billion-pound offer for the London Metal Exchange (LME) from the Hong Kong stock exchange, sources familiar with the matter said, and the deal could fail if smaller members also hold out.

Many smaller shareholders have voiced objections to the takeover of the LME, the world’s largest marketplace for metals like copper and aluminum. If the deal falls through, the potential value of the exchange could fall below 1 billion pounds.

Three separate sources associated with the deal said that the bank was keeping the metal exchange community guessing on its stance in the voting due by the end of July. None wished to be quoted by name.

JP Morgan, which has kept publicly silent on its voting intentions while many other shareholders have declared their position, declined to comment. The LME also declined comment.

Sources said JPMorgan had preferred U.S. commodities giant InterContinental Exchange (ICE.N) (ICE), which lost out to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388.HK) in the final stage of an auction that started last September.

“They fell strongly behind the ICE bid, they felt it was better suited to their own business model,” a senior executive close to the matter said.

If the deal with HKEx is scuppered, ICE could re-enter the fray but would probably offer less than the current Hong Kong proposal, equivalent to around $2.2 billion.

“Everyone has a Plan B,” said one source at a shareholding company. “But if this sale fails it will destroy the LME’s value. 1.4 billion pounds is extracting the maximum value from the LME, and it will be worth less than one billion if the sale doesn’t go through.”

HKEx investors have voiced concern the exchange is over-paying for the LME, which made a net profit of just 7.7 million pounds last year due to its policy of restricting profits to keep fees low for its member-owners.

FEARS

Many shareholder members who own and use the 135-year old exchange fear a sale might alter its unique, complex structure of futures trading and end the low fees system.

Due to a voting structure designed to preserve the influence of smaller shareholders - often industrial users and producers of metal - the deal could fail if many of them oppose the bid, which has to be approved by 75 percent of shares and 50 percent of shareholders.

The largest shareholders are banks.

“We are not in favor of a sale because there is no need and we don’t understand the reasons to change,” said a source at a European company that has a small shareholding in the LME.

“We support the business model and we think that the business model that the LME has today is pretty much ideal for the industry.”

HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li has promised that until at least January 1, 2015, his exchange will preserve the LME brand, the open-outcry trading and the structure.

Until the same date it will also refrain from increasing fees for contracts currently traded on the LME, beyond levels that kick in next month. HKEx said the acquisition would add to earnings after three years.

Sources familiar with the deal have said the LME and the HKEx had spoken to shareholders holding a total of 60 percent of shares, and were continuing to meet with others.

And the mood among shareholders does mostly appear to be shifting in favor of the HKEx deal, other shareholders have said over the past week.

JPMorgan, the sources say, could also be persuaded to support the Hong Kong deal, especially as it needs funds due to its recent multibillion-dollar trading loss. The LME sale would net it around 150 million pounds.

“I believe when it comes to the crunch there will be a pretty good endorsement of the sale. My gut feeling is it will receive significant support that will take us over the 75 percent threshold,” the senior executive said.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N), the LME’s second-largest shareholder, is believed to favor the deal, which was unanimously endorsed by the LME’s board. A Goldman Sachs representative is on the LME board.

LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott said this week he is confident that shareholders, with some persuasion, will approve HKEx’s offer.

“I think we will (get shareholder approval),” Abbott said on the sidelines of a conference in London on Tuesday.

“It’s a board recommendation and we wouldn’t have recommended something we weren’t confident about. But it doesn’t mean it’s a done deal. We have to get out there and talk to shareholders.”

($1 = 0.6429 British pounds)