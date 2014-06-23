London Metal Exchange says to keep open outcry ring

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will keep its open-outcry trading ring following a review of its future, it said on Monday, bucking a trend by most other markets to shift to all-electronic operations.

The LME, the world’s oldest and biggest market for industrial metals, launched a review of whether to keep the ring following its takeover by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd in December 2012.

The 137-year-old LME, the only European financial market to still use open-outcry trading, also said in a statement it would invest 1 million pounds ($1.70 million) in technology for the ring.

“The LME will continue to host the ring, with its robust and transparent price-discovery process, for as long as the market needs it,” Chief Executive Garry Jones said.

In the ring, a circle of padded red-leather seats, traders use arcane hand signals during five-minute bursts of intense trading in copper, aluminum, zinc, lead, nickel and zinc.

While much of the LME’s volume has moved to its electronic platform, LME Select, many participants regard open outcry trading as useful for setting benchmark prices and for trading the LME’s complex date structure.

“Our review has highlighted areas where we can enhance the ring and increase its efficiency alongside the LME’s other trading venues,” the LME said.

“While we value the ring’s long and distinguished history, we are conscious that we need to continue to keep it relevant for the global market and able to serve its needs.”

As part of its new spending on technology, the LME will add new wall boards on the trading floor with enhanced technology to integrate ring and electronic pricing, the LME said.

Last week, the LME proposed using the ring as one of three alternatives to replace the 117-year-old London silver price benchmark, or fix.

The ring has its roots in the early 19th century when the Royal Exchange, the world’s first commodities market, became so crowded, metal merchants gathered at the Jerusalem coffee house on Cornhill in the City to conduct business.

When a dealer wished to trade he would draw a ring on the floor of the coffee shop and shout “Change”.