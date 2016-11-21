FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
LME chief operating officer goes on indefinite leave - sources
November 21, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 9 months ago

LME chief operating officer goes on indefinite leave - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's Chief Operating Officer Stuart Sloan went on indefinite leave this month, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Sloan, who is also head of strategy, joined the LME in January 2014. He was previously chief of staff and head of strategic development at NYSE Euronext, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Reuters could not immediately determine why he had gone on indefinite leave.

Sloan and the LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, declined to comment.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, which paid $2.2 billion for the exchange in 2012.

Reporting by Melanie Burton and Josephine Mason in Shanghai, Eric Onstad in London; Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson

