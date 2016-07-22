FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LME trading resumes after four hour delay on technical outage
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 22, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

LME trading resumes after four hour delay on technical outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men walk past the London Metal Exchange (LME) in London, July 22, 2011.Paul Hackett/File Photo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Trading on the London Metal Exchange's electronic platforms restarted just before 0400 GMT after technical issues delayed the start of trading for almost four hours on Friday.

The delayed was due to technical issues relating to members' ability to connect to the market, a spokesman at LME-owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said.

LME copper traded down half a percent at $4,959 by 0404 GMT with still relatively low volume of around 100 lots.

Traders said the outage dampened overall interest in metal markets. Copper traded on the Shanghai exchange edged down 0.4 percent.

"The China currency fix has had a decent move this morning, so there may have been more enquiries," said a trader at a brokerage at Hong Kong.

"We are getting some enquiries but people are holding back because they want to see a price on the screen."

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.