LME proposes rent caps to tackle long warehouse queues

Traders and clerks react on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in the City of London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange is to address the problem of existing and potential queues at warehouses with proposals that include rent caps from May 1, 2016, the LME said on Wednesday.

The LME, the world’s oldest and biggest market for industrial metals which is now owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, oversees warehouses where companies that buy metals on its futures market can take delivery of quality-assured supplies if needed.

Big banks and traders that own or owned warehouses and charge rent have profited from letting long queues build up.

Rent caps will remove the financial incentive to maintain or create queues.

“The introduction of queue-based rent capping would also help to provide further certainty as to the elimination of existing queues, and could prevent the occurrence of future queues,” the exchange said in a statement.

The exchange also recommended increasing the minimum load-out rate, the pace at which metal leaves LME registered warehouses, to cut queues at a faster pace.

”The new minimum daily load-outs for warehouses storing between 150,000 tonnes and more than 900,000 tonnes range between 2,000 tonnes and 4,000 tonnes a day, scaled

according to the amount of metal stored,” it said.

Currently warehouses holding more than 900,000 tonnes have to load out a minimum of 3,000 tonnes a day.

Warehouse companies that fail to deliver out queued metal within 30 calendar days would be required to halve the maximum published rent and after 50 days no rent could be charged at all, the LME said.

By May 2016, remaining warehouse queues should fall below the 50-day threshold, which would mean all warehouse firms will be equally impacted by the new measures, the LME said.

The consultation period for the recommendations will run for six weeks until August 17, 2015.

The exchange recently introduced new measures to help reduce queues at a faster pace by raising the so-called decay factor under the Linked Load-In/Load-Out Rule (LILO), which from August 1 will rise to 1.0 from 0.5.

The LME’s warehouse report shows queues to load out primary aluminum at Vlissingen at 365 calendar days in May and at Detroit the queues were 387 days.

Rents at LME registers warehouses vary, but at Vlissingen and Detroit the average for aluminum is about 50 U.S. cents per tonne per day.