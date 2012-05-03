Analysis: LME draws the line on metal warehouse shenanigans

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME), while appearing to tolerate storage strategies that have distorted the aluminum market, is unlikely to permit banks and trading houses to manipulate its warehousing rules to create distortions in other metals.

It showed this view last week by delisting the Dutch port of Vlissingen from taking delivery of copper, which industry sources took as a warning that players can stretch its rules only so far to profit from storing metal and forcing clients to face long queues to get it out.

The exchange’s first such move in four years will mostly affect trading house Glencore (GLEN.L) and its Pacorini Metals unit, which owns 29 of 31 warehouses in Vlissingen.

“The LME has certainly flexed its muscles, so people might want to be careful,” said an industry source in Europe who has been a critic of the LME’s warehouse policy. “I think the LME has reached a stage where they have really had enough and they will go further than this.”

Exchange regulations allow warehouse companies to release only a fraction of their inventories each day, much less than is regularly taken in for storage. Clients wait in queues to collect the metal, all the while paying rent to the warehouses.

Until now, the LME had appeared to tolerate similar strategies for aluminum, which is also used heavily by banks and trading houses as collateral for financing deals. The aluminum market is in chronic oversupply, however.

Signs that the storage play was spreading to scarcer copper galvanized the LME’s copper committee to push the exchange’s board to take action.

“It was a shot across the bows,” said a leading metals trader. “These shenanigans are creating a distortion. Copper is tight in Europe, and it gets made artificially tighter by being put behind the queue in aluminum.”

There are 2,175 metric tons (2397.5 tons) of copper registered in Vlissingen, compared with around 1 million of aluminum, for which the queue stands at about a year. Anyone wanting to buy that copper and take physical delivery would have to join the back of the aluminum queue.

“There were complaints because there was copper in there that could not be accessed, and there was a concern that this was the beginning of a much more serious distortion in the future,” the trader said. “The copper committee took that very seriously.”

Such a decision is likely to create opposition. “I think there will be some push-back by some people. By some people I mean Glencore and Pacorini,” the trader said.

Glencore declined to comment.

Metal warehouses are part of a global network monitored by the LME, the world’s leading marketplace for industrial materials which aims to ensure that metal traded via its contracts can be delivered reliably. Critics have complained that storage strategies have undermined that role.

INCENTIVES

Attention is still focussed on Vlissingen. There is speculation that several large orders for lead, seen in LME data last week, are en route to the port, where Pacorini is said to be offering producers an incentive to put metals in its sheds.

Once the metal arrives, the strategy is to offer the metal back to the market, meaning any LME trader who ends up with the warrants would have to pay the warehousing company rent and then may have to join the back of the queue.

An LME spokesman said it was up to each of the LME’s eight metals committees to make recommendations on the suitability of a good delivery point for the particular metal contract for which they are responsible.

“If distortions arise in other places, I‘m sure there will be people who will say, ‘Why don’t we take action similar to what the copper committee did?'” the trader source said.

The warehousing game is not new. Banks and commodity traders bought warehousing companies in the wake of the global financial crisis. Goldman Sachs-owned Metro (GS.N) is also accused of building aluminum queues in Detroit.

“Metro haven’t looked to push it egregiously in other metals. They don’t just lump a whole lot of other metal behind the queue in Detroit,” the trader source said.

But there could be problems elsewhere.

Around half of total LME copper stocks are in U.S. warehouses in New Orleans and St Louis. The number of warrants that have been cancelled in preparation for removal from warehouses is about a quarter of the total, but there are long queues to shift the material from the depots.

One European fabricator got stuck in a queue to get copper in Malaysia recently. “We bought some copper warrants and found that we had something like a two-month wait to get our copper and we needed it immediately,” a source at the company said.

The LME has cracked down before. In 1998 it banned Metro from taking any more copper into its Long Beach and Los Angeles warehouses.

At the time, the complaints came from industrial consumers worried that 80 percent of total copper stocks in LME-approved warehouses were held in California.

The last time a location was delisted for a metal was in 2008, when Bremen, Genoa and Tyne & Wear were delisted for copper to reflect the changing dynamics of global trade flows.

“It’s a very delicate balance, and everyone gets very irate about it, quite rightly so,” the source at the European fabricator said.

“But legally, it’s a bit of a minefield. The LME has a lot on their plate with this. Do I think they can sort it out? I think that they’re trying to, within the legal framework through which they can operate.”