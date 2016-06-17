Copper faces tough outlook on rise in Asia stockpiles, mined metal

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Copper stocks held in London Metal Exchange warehouses in Asia are set to jump by around 50 percent in the next month, as the metal is shifted out or diverted away from top consumer China, industry sources said.

The rise in warehouse stocks is likely to depress prices in the near term, while the outlook further out is also weak due to fresh mine supply, said attendees at the LME Week Asia conference in Hong Kong.

Three industry sources estimated between 150,000-200,000 tonnes of copper was due in warehouses in South Korea, Singapore and possibly Taiwan, by early July, minus a small volume bought when prices fell below $4,500 a ton in the past week.

That would take LME stocks up to around 300,000 tonnes, or the highest since October, and comes after stocks jumped by more than 40,000 tonnes early this month - the biggest delivery in more than a decade. <MCUSTX-TOTAL >

Warehouses were paying incentives of $55 per ton in South Korea and $60 in Singapore for big volumes of metal, attracting shipments, since premiums for China bonded copper fell as low as $35 last week, the weakest in four years.

“It’s all coming from Peru,” said a trading house source, adding that more concentrate en route would probably hit the refined market early next year.

Peru’s copper output is expected to jump around 30 percent this year to 2.2 million tonnes, or around 11 percent of mine supply, making the country the world’s No.2 miner behind Chile.

China’s copper imports jumped 19.4 percent in May from a year ago to 430,000 tonnes. <MTL/CHINA1>

Meanwhile, Chinese smelters are still making profits by churning out metal, with Jiangxi Copper and global miner BHP Billiton agreeing higher fees this month.

CRU analyst Matthew Wonnacott said the market was already struggling to absorb metal and globally there were “too many problematic regions for demand to come to the rescue.”

World refined copper consumption is set to rise 1.1 percent this year, just below 1.3 percent projections for China. In central and south America, CRU sees copper demand falling by 5.2 percent.

Cost cutting has also reduced incentives to cut production, said CRU. Freeport-McMoRan plans to cut costs by 28 percent, while Glencore is targeting a 24 percent cut this year.

“All in all, we think bearish signals are lining up for H2 and 2017,” said CRU, which sees copper averaging $4,560 this year.

LME copper traded at $4,582.50 on Friday after hitting a more than six-year low at $4,318 in mid January.