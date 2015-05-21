Commodity price drop not over, no strong rally in oil: DBS

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A painful consolidation across commodity markets has longer to run and prices need to sink further below the cost of production to lure buyers and cut huge global stocks, an executive at DBS Group Holdings said on Thursday.

DBS, Singapore’s biggest bank, stepped into commodities after the 2008/2009 financial crisis and said two years ago it aimed to double business annually.

“Production expansion from the bull era is catching up with the market and it will need some time to digest the oversupply. Prices ... need to come down to the level that would shut down production and encourage more consumption,” Leong Chean Wai, DBS head of commodity derivatives, told Reuters.

“We are seeing both of these happening over the past year but the adjustment is far from over,” she said.

DBS has five trading staff in Singapore and is looking to hire more, Leong said. The lion’s share of its commodities derivatives trading business comes from base and ferrous metals and energy.

Oil has rallied this year after plunging from June 2014 but Leong remains cautious. “We do not see a strong rally in the price in the short term. Instead, the market will probably (go) through a long, protracted recovery process,” she said.

Slower global growth, especially in China, would mean reduced trade flows and a slowdown in market activity, but lower prices should encourage consumers to hedge, she said.

The bank is closely watching developments by Hong Kong’s stock exchange to build a commodities link with mainland China, an initiative Leong expects to help prise open China’s domestic market, alongside measures such as recent moves to let more state-run firms trade commodities derivatives overseas.

DBS has already agreed with Shanghai International Energy Exchange to collaborate in areas including settlement, risk management and new products.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said this week its initiative - similar to the “Stock Connect” equities program with Shanghai that was launched last November - was making progress.