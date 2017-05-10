LME throws hat into ring to run London silver price fix

Traders and clerks react on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in the City of London February 14, 2012.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will submit a proposal to take over the London silver fix, a senior executive said on Wednesday, the first company to publicly express interest in replacing the current operators of the price benchmark.

James Proudlock, managing director and head of market development for the exchange and its clearing business, said the exchange would take part in the process after a request for proposals (RFP) was recently issued to find a replacement for CME Group and Thomson Reuters.

Those companies said in March they would step down from providing the silver price benchmark auction less than three years after successfully bidding to provide the process.

"There is a silver RFP for the silver benchmark. As a metal exchange, we will participate in the RFP," said Proudlock.

Proudlock's comments come as the world's oldest and biggest metal market prepares to launch a new precious metals contracts in July 10.