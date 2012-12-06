FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LMI Aerospace to buy Valent Aerostructures for about $246 million
December 6, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

LMI Aerospace to buy Valent Aerostructures for about $246 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - LMI Aerospace LMIA.O, which supplies components to the aerospace and defense industries, said it will buy Valent Aerostructures for about $237 million, plus about $9.7 million of certain retained obligations.

LMI Aerospace is expected to generate over $480 million in revenue based on projected 2013 results of the combined entities, the company said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close Dec 31, 2012, LMI Aerospace said.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

