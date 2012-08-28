FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tokyo Gas signs deal to buy LNG from Malaysia
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 28, 2012 / 11:25 PM / in 5 years

Tokyo Gas signs deal to buy LNG from Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top city gas supplier Tokyo Gas (9531.T) said it has signed a basic agreement to buy 900,000 tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Malaysia for 10 years from April 2015.

The agreement was signed with Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, which is led by Malaysia’s state oil firm Petronas PETR.UL, the company said in a statement.

The deal comes as a follow-up to an existing contract, due to expire at the end of March 2015, under which Tokyo Gas buys LNG from the Malaysia Dua LNG project.

The Malaysia Dua project is one component of the larger Malaysia LNG project, which is owned 90 percent by Petronas and 5 percent each by the Sarawak State Government and Mitsubishi Corporation (8058.T).

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.