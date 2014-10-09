Banks wary of refinancing highly leveraged U.S. loans

LONDON (Reuters) - Private equity-owned companies face difficulties refinancing billions of dollars of existing buyout loans and raising extra debt for acquisitions as U.S. regulators tighten the screws on banks making highly leveraged loans, investors and bankers said.

Banks may be unwilling or unable to lend more money or extend revolving credits to existing borrowers that were put in place during the bull market which may now contravene US leveraged lending guidelines issued in March 2013.

Loans can be deemed “criticized” or considered “non-pass” if a company cannot amortize or repay all senior debt from free cashflow, or half of its total debt, in five to seven years. Leverage over six times is also seen as problematic.

While attention has focused on new buyouts to date, many existing loans are now likely to fall foul of the guidelines when they are refinanced, as banks start to comply with more frequent and intense regulatory dialogue and pressure to stop underwriting risky loans, bankers said.

This could increase borrowing costs, drive more deals into the arms of the unregulated shadow banking sector and force companies to issue more restrictive and expensive high-yield bonds and could also increase defaults and restructurings.

“It could create a supply of paper that’s not refinanceable in the broader syndicated (loan) market,” said Tony Ranaldi, portfolio manager at DDJ Capital Management in Waltham, Massachusetts.

“It either gets refinanced in the private market, the bond market or it defaults and gets restructured. In either case, the cost factor goes up.”

While regulators’ positions on underwriting risky new buyout loans is becoming clearer, lenders are calling for more clarity on refinancing existing highly leveraged loans or raising ‘add on’ loans to finance acquisitions by private equity portfolio companies.

Without this clarity, more banks will be reluctant to support refinancings or new add-on loans or provide the revolving credit component of buyout loans.

Boosting borrowing costs or making refinancing more difficult could have serious consequences for struggling companies and could even tip some of them over the edge.

Companies like Energy Future Holdings [EFHC.UL], the former TXU Corp, that put loans in place at the height of the buyout boom in 2007 are still struggling to manage billions of dollars of loans.

The regulators say that the guidance should not ‘discourage providing financing to borrowers engaged in workout negotiations, or as part of a pre-packaged financing under the bankruptcy code’.

Banks are also seeking clarity on refinancing older deals that now break the guidelines or deals that were issued as a pass but have now become special mention.

“We hear that banks are looking for more clarity on how they are able to help companies facing challenging financial situations,” said Bram Smith, executive director of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, referring to older loans that are now in the special mention category.

REFINANCING PROBLEMS

To refinance existing highly leveraged loans, banks will have to show that there has been a significant improvement in the credit by using a variety of methods to reduce leverage, including covenant and structural adjustments.

“They’re looking for other features that improve the loan that might include higher amortization, financial covenants to tighten flexibility, increase collateral, lower secured debt, etc,” one banker said.

Borrowers unhappy with the new terms on offer are trying to switch agent banks, but a different agent bank handling a refinancing faces the same issues as if it were underwriting new highly leveraged buyout loans.

These refinancings are also likely to be viewed as ‘non pass’ without credit enhancement.

Arranging banks sell term loans to institutional investors and hold revolving credits on their balance sheet, or sell them in the secondary market at a loss.

Although revolving credits are undrawn, even banks that have sold all of their position - typically investment banks - are still subject to the regulations, bankers said.

Add-on loans, which are used to finance acquisitions by private equity-owned companies, are expected to be particularly difficult to arrange, as these deals usually increase leverage.

“Add-ons going forward will be very troublesome and unpredictable. It’s not a credit issue, it’s a regulatory issue. It’s bizarre,” a private equity sponsor said.

Another problem for banks trying to arrange or refinance buyout loans is that only the main lead banks, typically known as ‘left lead’ can argue the case for deals with regulators, which potentially increases risk to other banks in a syndicate.