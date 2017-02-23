FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Canadian retailer Loblaw's quarterly profit rises 57 percent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 23, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 6 months ago

Canadian retailer Loblaw's quarterly profit rises 57 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk by a Loblaw Companies Limited grocery store with a Joe Fresh clothing store inside, on the day of the annual general meeting of shareholders in Toronto, May 2, 2013.Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd (L.TO) reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by lower expenses in its retail business and discounting.

Loblaw, which sells everything from grocery to wireless mobile products, forecast 2017 capital expenditure to be at about C$1.3 billion ($989.27 million), slightly higher than the C$1.2 billion it spent in 2016.

The company's revenue rose 2.4 percent to C$11.13 billion in the fourth quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of C$10.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the retail busines, the company's biggest, rose 2.3 percent to C$10.8 billion.

Net earnings available to common shareholders increased to C$201 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$128 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis the company earned 97 Canadian cents per share, in line with estimates.

($1 = C$1.31)

Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.