FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed gets $1.5 billion deal for C-130J aircraft: Pentagon
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 24, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Lockheed gets $1.5 billion deal for C-130J aircraft: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) has won a contract worth $1.5 billion for work on 28 C-130J military transport aircraft funded by the fiscal 2016 defense budget, the Pentagon said on Thursday in its daily digest of major contracts.

The contract, which runs through July 31, 2019, is part of a larger $5.3 billion multiyear contract for 78 C-130J Super Hercules awarded to Lockheed in December.

The Super Hercules planes can touch down on austere landing zones - essentially makeshift runways - and are often used for humanitarian relief missions and special operations.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.