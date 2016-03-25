FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed gets $1.5 billion deal for C-130J aircraft: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) has won a contract worth $1.5 billion for work on 28 C-130J military transport aircraft funded by the fiscal 2016 defense budget, the Pentagon said on Thursday in its daily digest of major contracts.

The contract, which runs through July 31, 2019, is part of a larger $5.3 billion multiyear contract for 78 C-130J Super Hercules awarded to Lockheed in December.

The Super Hercules planes can touch down on austere landing zones - essentially makeshift runways - and are often used for humanitarian relief missions and special operations.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio and Diane Craft

