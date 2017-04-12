Three dead in Colorado mountain home in apparent triple homicide
DENVER Two men and a woman were found dead from traumatic injuries inside a mountain home in Colorado on Saturday in a suspected triple homicide, police said.
The U.S. Air Force will extend the service life of its F-16 fighter jet to 12,000 Equivalent Flight Hours, much more than the aircraft's original service life of 8,000 hours.
Validation of the extended flight hour limit will help extend the service life of up to 300 F-16C/D Block 40-52 aircraft, Lockheed Martin Corp, which makes the F-16, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Following the extension, the U.S. Air Force could safely operate Block 40-52 aircraft to 2048 and beyond.
The F-16 service extension comes as the U.S. looks to save costs on its key weapons program, including the F-35 fighter jet.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
DENVER Two men and a woman were found dead from traumatic injuries inside a mountain home in Colorado on Saturday in a suspected triple homicide, police said.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. A federal judge on Saturday temporarily blocked plans by Arkansas to carry out a rapid series of executions this month, after the inmates argued the state's rush to the death chamber was unconstitutional and reckless.