WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday declared an initial squadron of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-35A fighter jets ready for combat, said General Herbert Carlisle, commander of Air Combat Command.

The decision marks another big milestone for the $379 billion program, the Pentagon's largest weapons project. The Air Force follows the U.S. Marine Corps, which declared a first squadron of F-35s ready for combat in July 2015.