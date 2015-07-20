Lockheed says commercial cyber business part of strategic review

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is including its commercial cyber business in a strategic review of key services and information technology businesses, but will not exit the government cybersecurity business, Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said.

She said the company decided to look at selling or spinning off some key services businesses due to more difficult market conditions and intense competition in the services market.

Lockheed said Monday it would buy the Sikorsky Aircraft helicopter unit from United Technologies Corp for $9 billion.