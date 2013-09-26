Lockheed raises dividend, increases share buyback authority

The U.S. Marine Corps version of Lockheed Martin's F35 Joint Strike Fighter, F-35B test aircraft BF-2 flies with external weapons for the first time over the Atlantic test range at Patuxent River Naval Air Systems Command in Maryland in a February 22, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Lockheed Martin/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) on Thursday increased its quarterly dividend by 16 percent and increased the amount of authorized share repurchases by $3 billion.

Lockheed said its board approved a fourth quarter 2013 dividend of $1.33 per share, up 18 cents, or 16 percent, from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on December 27.

Lockheed said its board also increased the amount approved for share repurchases by $3 billion. The number of shares purchased and the timing of those purchases would be determined by management. The funds do not have an expiration date.

As of June 30, Lockheed had repurchased 63.8 million shares of common stock for $5.1 billion, and had remaining authority for $1.4 billion in additional share buybacks. This move brings that total amount to $4.4 billion.

RBC Capital Markets increased its price target for Lockheed shares to $133 from $126 after the news.

Lockheed shares closed up $1.99, or 1.6 percent, or $1.99, at $129.85 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.