Lockheed Martin wins contract for upgrade of Singapore F-16s

A Republic of Singapore air force F-16 fighter jet takes off at dusk from an air base near Darwin July 15, 2004. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/Corporal Darren Hilder/Ho

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) has been awarded a contract worth $914 million to upgrade Singapore’s F-16 aircraft, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The work is expected to be complete by the middle of 2023 and was a result of a sole source acquisition, the U.S. Department of Defense said in its daily digest of major contract awards.

It was unclear how many aircraft would be upgraded.

In 2014, the Defense Department notified Congress that it had approved the sale to Singapore of upgrades for 60 F-16 fighter jets.