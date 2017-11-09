FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed Martin CEO says could sell F-35 fighters to Germany
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 11:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lockheed Martin CEO says could sell F-35 fighters to Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KONGSBERG, Norway (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) could sell its F-35 fighter jets to Germany if Washington and Berlin agree to a deal, the U.S. defense contractor’s chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

The F-35 fighter aircraft is seen at Lockheed Martin's production plant in Fort Worth, Texas August 31, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

“I saw in the media that there is an interest in the F-35, and we stand ready so support the U.S. government on their interactions with the German government on their assessment of the F-35,” Marillyn Hewson told Reuters on a visit to Norway.

“I do think it would be the best choice for them,” she added.

Lockheed also hopes to increase its sales of the F-35 to South Korea, Hewson said.

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.