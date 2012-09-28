FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon seeks competition for sustainment of Lockheed F-35
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2012 / 9:42 PM / in 5 years

Pentagon seeks competition for sustainment of Lockheed F-35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Friday said it was seeking to open the long-term sustainment of the Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-35 fighter program to competition from other companies as part of an overall drive to lower the cost of the new stealthy warplane.

The Defense Department invited companies to participate in a two-day public forum on November 14-15 to get more data on possible opportunities to compete for work managing the supply chain of the new fighter jet and providing support equipment, simulators for training and a computer-based logistics systems.

In a notice published Friday, the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) said it would use information from participating companies, along with other market research, “to refine its acquisition strategy and to evaluate alternatives that will deliver the best value, long-term F-35 sustainment solution.”

“This supports the broader F-35 JPO goals of increased affordability, transparency, predictability, and accountability for sustainment costs and performance,” it said in the notice posted on www.fedbizopps.gov.

The Pentagon estimated earlier this year that the total cost of operating and maintaining the airplane would be $1.11 trillion, including inflation, although officials have said they expect to lower that cost dramatically.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.