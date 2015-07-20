Lockheed sees U.S. Marines 'on track' to declare F-35 combat-ready

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson on Monday said the U.S. Marine Corps was “on track” to declare an initial squadron of F-35B fighter jets ready for combat this month after completing a review of the squadron last week.

“They are now the midst of their assessment of their operational readiness, and are on track ... to announce their (initial operational capability) this month,” she said. “That’s a huge milestone in this program.”