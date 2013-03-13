Pentagon aims to restructure F-35 office

Yuma's second F-35B, BF-20, arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma's flightline following the re-designation ceremony for Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, in Yuma, Arizona, in this U.S. Marine Corps handout photo taken November 20, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Marine Corps/DVIDS/Cpl. Shelby Shields/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Air Force general who heads the $396 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program said he planned to streamline the Pentagon’s F-35 office as part of a drive to cut the cost of the most expensive U.S. weapons program and increase its efficiency.

Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan, who took over the helm of the program in December, told reporters after a defense conference that he planned some “housekeeping changes” to streamline the program office and encouraged the companies who build the new warplane to do the same.

“Mark my word: I am reorganizing and I am making personnel changes,” Bogdan said after a speech at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse and defense consultant Jim McAleese.

Bogdan did not elaborate on his plans to reorganize the program office, but said he expected prime contractor Lockheed Martin Corp and Pratt & Whitney, which makes the engine for the single-engine warplane, to streamline their administrative operations as well.

“I plan on leaning out my program office at the same rate that I want to see Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney lean out their program offices,” Bogdan said.

Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said it already ran a lean organization, with only one executive dedicated to the F135 engine program, and the majority of its staff working in engineering and manufacturing labor.

Pratt spokesman Matthew Bates said the government had rejected proposals by Pratt that he said “would have eliminated unproductive requirements and reduced the need for additional head count, saving the government millions of dollars.” The company said it continued to look for ways to cut costs.

F-35 program spokesman Joe DellaVedova said Bogdan’s plans were not aimed at reducing the size of the 2,000-person program office, but streamlining it and making it more efficient so it could adapt as the huge weapons program matured.

“He’s considering different organizational alignments within the program office. These are improvements within the organization to make us better, streamline processes and improve how we do business,” DellaVedova said.

DellaVedova said there had already been personnel changes, including the hiring of a new deputy, Rear Admiral Randy Mahr, and an executive director, Steffanie Easter. Others had moved to different positions within the program office, he added.

The F-35 program office staff include people who work at the different military bases that have F-35 fighters, including Edwards Air Force Base in California and Naval Air Station Patuxent River, where the new jet is being tested.

Separately, the Pentagon plans to put up to 800,000 civilian workers on unpaid leave for up to 22 days as it searches for funding to cover $46 billion in budget cuts that took effect on March 1. It was not immediately clear how many civilian workers in the F-35 program office would be affected.

The F-35 program is about seven years behind schedule and has seen costs rise about 70 percent above initial estimates. Bogdan said it was imperative to make the aircraft more affordable, or orders would drop off, raising costs further.

Bogdan said he hoped to avoid the kind of “death spiral” that resulted in much smaller orders for the F-22 fighter, also built by Lockheed, as well as other aircraft.

Frank Kendall, the Pentagon’s chief arms buyer, told reporters after a speech at the conference that the large size of Lockheed’s F-35 program office was discussed during protracted negotiations with the company about a fifth batch of F-35 fighters that was resolved in December.

“They do have a very large program office. That’s one of the cost elements that we talked about during the lot 5 negotiations,” Kendall said.

He said the Pentagon’s F-35 program office was about the right size when it was headed by Bogdan’s predecessor, Vice Admiral David Venlet, but he would talk with Bogdan about his plans to reorganize the office.

He said the F-35 program office was larger than most because it includes officials from the eight countries that are helping to fund its development, and the three U.S. military services.

Christine Fox, director of the Pentagon’s office of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation, told the conference in a separate speech that the Office of the Secretary of Defense, or OSD, had about 2,000 people.