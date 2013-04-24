Pentagon sees Singapore's decision about buying F-35s by summer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Singapore has shown “tremendous interest” in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter developed by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and will likely decide by this summer whether to buy the new warplane, the Pentagon’s F-35 program chief said on Wednesday.

Air Force Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan told a subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee that he expected Singapore to decide by this summer whether to join the multinational fighter plane program.

He said he was also cautiously optimistic that South Korea could decide to buy the radar-evading F-35 in its 60-fighter competition, with a decision expected there in June.