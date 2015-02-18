Lockheed cites issue with F-35 software, no delay in Marine target combat use

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp may need to update the 2B software needed for the F-35 fighter jet to deal with issues that arose during testing, but that should not delay the Marine Corp’s plan to declare the jet ready for combat use in July, the head of the company’s aeronautics division said Wednesday.

Orlando Carvalho, who heads the aeronautics division, said issues came up, but they were “manageable” within the time remaining before that target date.