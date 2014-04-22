FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed CFO says bookings could top $80 billion in 2014
April 22, 2014

Lockheed CFO says bookings could top $80 billion in 2014

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the Pentagon’s No. 1 supplier, said its bookings could exceed $80 billion in 2014, bolstered by an expected F-35 fighter jet order valued at $3.5 billion in the second quarter, and a $5 billion multiple-year order for C-130 transport planes in the fourth quarter.

Lockheed Chief Financial Officer on Tuesday said he expected about $10 billion in bookings in the second and third quarters of 2014, with a spike to about $16 billion in fourth quarter.

“We still think we’ve got a chance to be above $80 billion as we get towards the end of the year,” Tanner told analysts on an earnings call.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

