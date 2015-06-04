FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed wins $920 million deal for early work on next F-35 jet order
#Business News
June 4, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed wins $920 million deal for early work on next F-35 jet order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Three F-35 Joint Strike Fighters (rear to front) AF-2, AF-3 and AF-4, can be seen flying over Edwards Air Force Base in this December 10, 2011 handout photo provided by Lockheed Martin. REUTERS/Lockheed Martin/Darin Russell/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) has won a contract valued at $920 million to start buying materials and parts for a tenth batch of 94 F-35 fighter jets, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

The “advanced procurement” contract will allow the company to start ordering parts and material that take a long time to procure, such as titanium, according to a spokesman for the Pentagon’s F-35 program office.

Lockheed and the government are still negotiating the terms of the overall contract for jets in the 10th batch, a deal that will be valued at well over.

The order covers 78 F-35 A-model jets to be built for the U.S. Air Force, Italy, Turkey, Australia, Norway and a number of other countries; 14 F-35 B-model jets for the U.S. Marine Corps, Italy and Britain; and 2 F-35 C-model jets for the Navy and Marine Corps, according to a daily digest of large arms contracts.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
