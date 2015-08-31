FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed wins $431 million contract for support work on F-35
August 31, 2015 / 10:03 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed wins $431 million contract for support work on F-35

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract worth $431 million to provide support equipment and services for the ninth batch of F-35 fighter jets, the Pentagon announced Monday.

The contract covers spare parts, support equipment, hardware and software for the F-35’s computerized Autonomic Logistics Information System, full mission simulators and non-recurring engineering services, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay

