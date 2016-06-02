Lockheed, MBDA eye German contract for MEADS by year-end

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA hope to complete negotiations with Germany on the MEADS next-generation missile defense system by the end of the year, well before next year's German elections, top company officials told Reuters.

Germany announced last year it had chosen the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS), made by Lockheed and MBDA, over Raytheon Co's Patriot system, in a $4.5 billion deal, but said the companies would have to meet demanding performance milestones to retain the contract.

Thomas Homberg, managing director of MBDA's German unit, said the companies were working with the German government to meet the milestones, and planned to submit a final proposal at the end of July.

In an interview at the Berlin air show, Homberg said he hoped the deal would be approved well before the German election, scheduled for September 2017, since it was unlikely parliament would act close to the national poll.

Germany funded a quarter of the $4 billion invested by it, the United States and Italy to develop the new system as a successor for the Patriot air defense system fielded in the 1980s. The U.S. military decided not to buy the system.

Homberg said he was confident Italy could still opt for MEADS or at least some components of the system, and would not rule out that the Netherlands could also follow suit, despite a recent decision to modernize its Patriot units.

Turkey and Poland were briefed by German military officials on Wednesday at the air show, where the MEADS radar, launchers and control equipment are on display, Rick Edwards, who heads Lockheed's missile and fire control division, told a news conference.

Edwards said Poland could decide on a possible purchase next year. Poland's former center-right government chose the Patriot system last year, but the new Polish government is reconsidering that decision.

MIDDLE EASTERN INTEREST

Edwards said the company had also seen interest in MEADS from Middle Eastern and Asian countries, but declined to name them.

Sources familiar with the matter said the countries included Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates, which have been using the older Patriot system to defend against rockets fired by Islamic State militants, as well as South Korea and Japan.

Homberg said he saw strong support for the MEADS program in the German parliament and government, despite Raytheon's continued efforts to wrestle the contract away from MEADS.

European missile maker MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus Group, Britain's BAE Systems Plc and Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA.

Raytheon officials told reporters on Wednesday that they remained in close touch with German officials in case the MEADS consortium was unable to complete negotiations, or meet the milestones set by the government.

Tim Glaeser, vice president of Raytheon's integrated air and missile defense business, said the company remained convinced it could meet Germany's needs "quicker, cheaper and with less risk."

Raytheon is a candidate to supply a separate medium- or longer-range radar that Germany wants to integrate with MEADS.

Homberg declined to name potential suppliers, but said MBDA was working closely with the German government as it evaluated possible radar systems, and expected a decision to be made before the MEADS contact was finalised.