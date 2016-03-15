Lockheed CEO says Poland, Turkey interested in MEADS missile defense system

Marillyn Hewson, Chairman, President and CEO of Lockheed Martin, participates in a panel discussion at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco, California November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said Poland and Turkey were interested in the company’s MEADS missile defense system, which has already been selected by Germany.

Hewson said Lockheed recently reentered discussions with the Polish defense ministry about the MEADS system, but gave no further details. Poland’s former center-right government last year chose Raytheon Co’s (RTN.N) Patriot missile defense system, but the new Polish government is now reconsidering that decision.

Hewson said Turkey was also looking at the medium-range air- and missile-defence system, which was developed jointly by the United States, Italy and Germany.

Hewson said that Europe’s focus on collective defense had led to an increase in demand for the system.

“The expansion of Russia’s military presence in Eastern Europe continues to drive concerns about regional stability – and has also revitalized NATO, with a clear threat and purpose,” Hewson said.