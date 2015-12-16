FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed says weighing options over U.S. Army's vehicle award
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 16, 2015 / 12:52 AM / 2 years ago

Lockheed says weighing options over U.S. Army's vehicle award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) on Tuesday said it was considering filing a complaint with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims about a $6.75 billion U.S. Army contract for next-generation Humvees awarded to Oshkosh (OSK.N).

Lockheed said it was considering all its options after the Government Accountability Office declined to extend the deadline for ruling on the company’s protest against the award despite a large number of documents that were not provided to GAO or the company until “very late in the protest process.”

”We are considering all options available to us to ensure that a fair and unbiased evaluation of all available data is considered before issuing a decision in this important matter,” the company said in a statement. GAO on Tuesday dismissed Lockheed’s protest after the company said it would take the issue to federal court.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.