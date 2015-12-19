Lockheed files injunction to stop work on Oshkosh trucks

U.S. soldiers stand near a Humvee vehicle during the NATO Force Integration Unit inauguration event in Vilnius, Lithuania, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) on Friday filed for a temporary injunction seeking a stop-work order on a $6.75 billion contract awarded by the U.S. Army to Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) for 17,000 new armored vehicles to replace the Humvee, which Lockheed is challenging in federal court.

Lockheed on Thursday said it had filed a federal complaint over the handling of the contract by the Army, and court documents posted on Friday showed it had also filed a motion seeking the injunction.

“We look forward to having our Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) complaint heard, and all evidence evaluated, by the Court of Federal Claims,” Lockheed said in a statement.

No comment was immediately available from the Army, which lifted a stop-work order earlier this week after the Government Accountability Office dismissed a protest filed against the contract by Lockheed.