4 months ago
Lockheed wins $1.38 billion F-35 jet contract: Pentagon
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
#Business News
April 28, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 4 months ago

Lockheed wins $1.38 billion F-35 jet contract: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) is being awarded a $1.38 billion defense contract for 130 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The advance acquisition contract covers long-lead time materials, parts, components and work for low-rate initial production of the fighter jets for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants and foreign military sales customers, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander

