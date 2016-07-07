Lockheed Martin wins $560 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
Reuters Staff
An un-cut ribbon is attached to the new Lockheed Martin Manufacturing Centre of Excellence, before the official opening, at the company's headquarters in Ampthill near Bedford, Britain June 9, 2016.Peter Nicholls
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is being awarded a $559.5 million contract to support production of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
