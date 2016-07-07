FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Lockheed Martin wins $560 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An un-cut ribbon is attached to the new Lockheed Martin Manufacturing Centre of Excellence, before the official opening, at the company's headquarters in Ampthill near Bedford, Britain June 9, 2016.Peter Nicholls

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is being awarded a $559.5 million contract to support production of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

