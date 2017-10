One of Raytheon's Integrated Defense buildings is seen in San Diego, California January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Subsidiaries of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Raytheon Co (RTN.N) were awarded a combined $649.7 million modification contract for Paveway II laser-guided bombs, the U.S. Defense Department said on Monday.

The modification provides for a five-year contract extension, the Department said in press release.